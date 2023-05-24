Hulu Boards U.K. Comedy ‘Dinosaur,’ About an Autistic Woman Navigating Life, From ‘Fleabag’ Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu has signed up to be the U.S. partner on the latest female-led comedy from “Fleabag” producer Two Brothers.

Comedy series “Dinosaur” was originally commissioned in 2021 by BBC Three through BBC Scotland. Distributor All3Media International has now sold the show into Hulu in the U.S., and the streamer will co-commission a new season alongside the BBC.

In “Dinosaur” (6 x 30’), Nina (Ashley Storrie), an autistic woman in her thirties, adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie. But when Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honor, Nina is floored. Forced to reconcile with her sister’s impulsive decision, Nina grapples with what this new challenge means, leading to a surprising journey of self-discovery.

The show is created by Matilda Curtis and Ashley Storrie, and based on an original idea by Curtis. Curtis is working alongside neurodiverse writers including Storrie.

Executive producers for Two Brothers are Sarah Hammond, Daniel Walker, Harry Williams, Jack Williams. Catriona Renton is co-executive producer. Director is Niamh McKeown and producer is Brian Coffey. The show was commissioned by Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, and Louise Thornton, head of commissioning for BBC Scotland. The series is produced in association with All3Media International.

Two Brothers Pictures’ Harry Williams and Jack Williams said in a statement: “We are so excited to be bringing this wonderful series to life with the BBC and Hulu. It is a joyful and hilarious comedy full of heart with a fresh perspective. Matilda and Ashley tell a heartfelt love story between two sisters that holds a mirror up to the inconsistencies of the neurotypical world. We can’t wait for Nina’s story to develop on screen.”

Sally Habbershaw, executive VP of Americas at All3Media International, added: “We are thrilled that Hulu has boarded this wonderful, tender project that looks at the complicated emotions of love and romance in a unique and sensitive way. The wonderful world created by Matilda and Ashley and the neurodiverse writing team is in the incredibly capable hands of Two Brothers Pictures whose track record with female lead voices is exceptional.”

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning for BBC Scotland, noted that the broadcaster has been supporting Storrie “on her broadcasting journey for a number of years now with a variety of projects.”

“We’re delighted to see her taking a leading role in both a performance and writing capacity alongside Matilda,” continued Thornton. “This series is another example of BBC Scotland’s commitment to developing Scottish talent and bringing it to mainstream audiences both across the U.K. and internationally. It’s an exciting project and we can’t wait to see it hit the screens.”

“Dinosaur” is a Two Brothers Pictures production for Hulu in the U.S., BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland in partnership with Hulu and All3Media International.