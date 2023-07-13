‘House of the Dragon’ Can Continue Filming in U.K. Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike Due to Local Union Rules

“House of the Dragon” can continue filming in the U.K. despite the SAG-AFTRA actors strike, Variety can reveal.

Just as the U.S. actors union announced a strike Thursday, sources confirmed that production is planned to proceed as scheduled on the second season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel.

The HBO series’ cast is composed of primarily U.K. actors who are working under contracts governed by the local union, Equity. As such, the series is technically allowed to continue filming because Equity members aren’t legally allowed to strike in solidarity with the U.S. union.

Equity shared its actors strike guidance with its 50,000 members on Thursday, shortly before the strike was officially declared by SAG-AFTRA, stating: “Equity U.K. will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means.”

“Consequently, a performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the U.K. will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager. Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction,” Equity said in its guidance to members

Sources indicate that the U.K.’s strict union laws have prevented an extensive show of solidarity from Equity, which can’t legally call a strike to support SAG-AFTRA due to restrictive British legislation.

The London-headquartered org is the 12th largest trade union in the U.K., and represents actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers and voice artists, among others. As the profile of British talent has grown in Hollywood over the last decade, so too has Equity’s power.

Based on author George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” book “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” has been filming its second season at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios since April 11, with HBO announcing the start of shooting with a statement from showrunner Condal that same day.

Under strike rules, WGA members working internationally have had to stop work on any project that falls within the union’s jurisdiction if there’s active writing work taking place. As such, a number of U.S. projects filming in the U.K. were affected by the strike. Luckily for HBO, completed scripts on “House of the Dragon” have allowed production to keep going.

More to come.