‘House of Kardashian’ Docuseries, Featuring Caitlyn Jenner, Coming From Sky This Fall

“House of Kardashian,” a three-part documentary series exploring the Kardashian-Jenners, will arrive on the U.K.’s Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now this fall.

The series, produced by Fremantle’s 72 Films, aims to challenge what society knows of the Kardashians, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet. It features unseen archival footage and first-hand testimony from some of those within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner, and also explores the family dynamic, scandal, controversial business deals and personal struggles.

The series was commissioned by Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual at Sky, and Hayley Reynolds, commissioning editor, on behalf of Zai Bennett, MD of content, Sky U.K. and Ireland. “House of Kardashian” is series directed by Katie Hindley and executive produced by Clare Cameron, alongside 72 Films’ creative director John Douglas.

Fremantle is handling international distribution, excluding the U.S.

Jenner said: “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

Dixon added: “Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family’s grip on popular culture and influence on society. The story behind how these women redefined the word dynasty, all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves. 72 Films are experts in taking these cultural juggernauts and exploring them through ambitious and intelligent storytelling, underpinned with strong journalism and lots of juicy revelation.”

Cameron said: “As a filmmaker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners – arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood. Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive.”