‘Hijack’ Director Mo Ali Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hijack” director Mo Ali has signed with CAA for representation.

Ali recently directed a number of episodes of the Apple TV+ series “Hijack,” which stars Idris Elba as a top negotiator who needs to step up and use his professional skills to save his fellow passengers when their flight to London is hijacked. The seven-part thriller will premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Ali previously helmed episodes of the British series “COBRA” for Sky, which stars Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton and will soon begin its third season on the pay-TV operator. Ali is returning as director.

Ali made his directorial debut with the post-apocalyptic thriller “Shank,” set in a futuristic London. The film was released in more than 15 territories around the world. His second feature, “Montana” — an examination of life in London’s criminal underbelly — was also released in the U.K. The film played at the Sitges Film Festival and sold into 30 territories.

His other directing credits include the TV movie “Breathe,” about the mental health of the Black community during the COVID-19 crisis, and “Somaliland: The Documentary.”

The Somali-British director began his career as an award-winning music video director, working with artists such as Skepta, Tinchy Stryder, Chipmunk and Lethal B. Ali is also a board member of British Urban Film Festival, patron of the East Side Educational Trues and a mentor for London-based filmmakers.

Ali is currently in development on more feature films and TV series.

He continues to be represented by Independent Talent.