‘Hijack,’ ‘Lupin’ Creator George Kay’s ITV True Crime Drama ‘The Long Shadow’ Reveals Cast

“The Long Shadow,” a true crime drama by “Hijack” and “Lupin” creator George Kay, has revealed a stellar cast.

Directed by BAFTA-winner director Lewis Arnold (“Sherwood,” “Time,” “Des”) the 7 x 60′ for U.K. broadcaster ITV and streamer ITVX, drama is a depiction of the five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, focusing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation.

Toby Jones (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”) plays Dennis Hoban, who initially led the enquiry, with David Morrissey (“Sherwood”) as George Oldfield, who took on the investigation. The cast also includes Lee Ingleby, Katherine Kelly, Daniel Mays, Sydney Jackson, Shaun Thomas, Jill Halfpenny, Daisy Waterstone, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Molly Wright, Liz White, Shaun Dooley, Alexa Davies, Chloe Harris, Stephen Tompkinson, Jack Deam, Michael McElhatton, Adam Long, Ruth Madeley, Dorothy Atkinson, Rob James-Collier, Charley Webb, Steven Waddington and Kris Hitchen.

New Pictures, the independent production company behind “Des” and “White House Farm,” produced the drama in Yorkshire. ITV head of drama Polly Hill commissioned “The Long Shadow,” which was produced in association with Sundance Now, which holds exclusive rights in the U.S. and Canada, and All3Media International, who is distributing the series internationally.

New Pictures co-founder and CEO Willow Grylls serves as executive producer alongside Kay, Arnold and Elaine Pyke. The series is produced by Matt Sandford (“Des”), series produced by Sarah Lewis (“Noughts + Crosses”) and co-produced by Alison Matthews (“Trigger Point”). Hill is overseeing production for ITV.

“The Long Shadow” will be on ITV1 and ITVX in September.