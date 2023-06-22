High Fidelity Pictures Teams With Nuworx Productions to Adapt ‘Hund, Wolf, Schakal’ as Series (EXCLUSIVE)

High Fidelity Pictures and newly formed sister company Nuworx Productions are set to adapt Behzad Karim Khani’s bestselling novel “Hund, Wolf, Schakal” together with a yet-to-be-announced German broadcasting partner.

Production for the series is due to start next year.

The critically acclaimed novel tells the story of two very differently wired brothers who fled Iran with their father, and must now stand up for themselves on the streets of Berlin.

The book received the Debut Prize at the Harbour Front Literature Festival, along with numerous positive reviews and was on the Shortlist of the Aspekte-Literature-Award.

High Fidelity, led by Sabina Arnold, Züli Aladag and Felix Zackor, develops and produces high-quality fiction series formats and feature films with both a national and international focus, working closely with young talent.

Nuworx Productions has been founded by the trio, under the Beta Group umbrella. Zackor is executive producer, and Arnold and Aladag are co-managing directors.

Nuworx Productions aims to “provide production companies with a strong and reliable partner during all phases of their film and series projects,” according to a statement. Services include long-term conception and budgeting, support in financing and negotiations, production implementation, film management, controlling, post-production coordination, and final accounting.

“The market has become increasingly diverse, with exciting producers and creatives developing innovative content,” Zackor said. “We position ourselves as experienced allies accompanying our partners in realizing their visions and provide them with a stable and competent production structure. Modern production is teamwork.”

Aladag added: “We believe in our partners and want to support them in establishing their productions with our expertise and structures. At the same time, we provide them with the foundation for growth, as well as more capacity for the development and acquisition of new projects.”