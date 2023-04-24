‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Premiere Date Unveiled

Netflix have confirmed news that will make the heart of any true “Heartstopper” fan skip a beat: the premiere date for the hit show’s second season.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke are set to return on Aug. 3 as friends turned boyfriends Nick and Charlie, with viewers able to find out what happens next in their relationship as the duo and their mates navigate exams, school trips and the all-important prom over the course of eight episodes.

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends,” reads the season logline. “With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Also returning for a second season are Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgel and “The Crown” star Olivia Colman as Nick’s mother Sarah. The cast will be joined this season by Jack Barton (Netflix’s “The Letter for the King”) as Nick’s older brother David, Nima Taleghani (“Cyrano de Bergerac”) as a teacher at Nick and Charlie’s school, newcomer Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid from a local girls’ school and Bradley Riches as new character James McEwan.

Following a stellar debut last year, the show, which is based on Alice Oseman’s LGBTQ+ webcomic of the same name, was renewed for a second and third season almost immediately.

“Heartstopper” is produced by See-Saw Films. Osman returns as writer and creator while Euros Lyn returns to direct. Osman and Lyn exec produce alongside See-Saw’s Patrick Walters, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman.

Watch Netflix unveil the Season 2 premiere date below: