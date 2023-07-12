‘Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial’ Documentary Coming to Warner Bros. Discovery U.K.

Those six fateful words “You skiied into my effing back” are set to be immortalized on the small screen thanks to a new documentary about Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash lawsuit.

Production company Optomen (“Johnny vs Amber,” “Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce”) are continuing their “VS” series for Discovery+ with a doc about the “Sliding Doors” star’s legal woes. The civil trial earlier this year saw Paltrow sued by – and counter-sue – Terry Sanders, after the duo collided on a Utah ski slope in 2016.

The retired optometrist claimed his entanglement with the “Goop” founder caused him to suffer physical injuries and emotional distress while Paltrow, for her part, lost half a day of skiing.

The two-part doc will drop later this year.

Also in the “VS” series is “Peltz-Beckham vs The Wedding Planners,” which will show how Brookly Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Palm Beach wedding of the year ended in tears, at least for Nelson Peltz, who is suing his daughter’s former wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba for refusing to return his deposit after the duo were booted off the project weeks before the ceremony. For their part, Braghin and Grijalba are counter-suing for breach of contract and interference.

As for the rest of Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. and Ireland’s slate, fans can look forward to the second season of “90 Day Fiance U.K.” and Katherine Ryan-led “Tell All,” which delves into the stories of viewers’ favorite couples, plus spooky season fans will want to look out for “Jack Osbourne’s Tasmanian Terror,” coming this October from NHNZ Worldwide, which will see the son of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne explore some of the southern hemisphere’s most haunted spots, and “Celebrity Help! My House Is Haunted,” in which celebrities are forced to reckon with paranormal forces in their living spaces.

Other fare includes “Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes” from Lion Television Scotland in which the “X Men 2” star undertakes an odyssey across the U.K. and Europe as he searches for his dream property and coming in 2024 is “The Foot Fixer” (12 Yard Productions) with celebrity podiatrist Marion Yau who will tackle some of the world’s foulest foot problems from her London clinic along with her GP husband Kenny and surgeon colleagues.

If that hasn’t put viewers off their food, they can look forward to “Tom Kerridge’s Sunday Lunch” (Bone Soup Productions) and “Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy” (Finestripe Productions). Meanwhile for true crime affecionados there is “The Suitcase Murders,” about killers who hide their victims in luggage (Woodcut Media) later this year and “Deadliest Families” from Crackit, the makers of “Deadliest Mums & Dads.”

“We’re excited about the breadth of this latest slate of commissioned programs, across discovery+ and linear, which span our viewers’ most-loved genres from property, reality, and food to true crime and paranormal,” said Clare Laycock, SVP head of content for networks and streaming at WBD U.K. and Ireland. “And we are delighted to offer both new and returning favourites laden with high profile talent ranging from Katherine Ryan to Alan Cumming.”

“We’re bringing our viewers the stories they are deeply passionate about, whether that’s talent-led food shows or our true crime and paranormal shows which gather an extremely curious audience, keen to investigate the most terrifying cases alongside our experts on screens.”

The series were ordered by Laycock and commissioned by Charlotte Reid.