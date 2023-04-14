Greek Series Creators Take Their Buzz Titles to MipTV

Bolstered by a 40% cash rebate and a growing number of creators prepared to take risks, the Greek TV industry is riding high. Here’s a selection of the top Greek series on offer during MipTV:
Cartes Postales From Greece
Director: Georgios Papavasileiou
Writer: Kallia Papadaki
Producer: NEEDaFIXER
Broadcaster: ERT
A series of 12 stand-alone stories based on Hislop’s bestselling book that follows an introverted, Greek-born English archaeologist who plans to propose to his girlfriend on a trip to his birthplace, Crete. When she doesn’t show up at the airport, however, he sets out on a solitary walkabout of the island.
Sales: ERT
The Fire Bracelet
Director: Yorgos Gkikapeppas
Writers: Nikos Apiranthitits, Sofia Sotiriou
Producer: ERT
Broadcaster: ERT
The unexpected discovery of a bracelet owned by an old Roma woman prompts a jeweler to delve into his family’s past in turn-of-the-century Thessaloniki, where people of different religions, customs and traditions coexist.
Sales: ERT
On All Fours
Director: Sergios Konstantinidis
Writer/creator: Themis Gkyrtis
Producers: ANT1, Antenna Studios
Broadcaster: ANT1+
A provocative, feel-good dramedy that follows a lively, outspoken 30-year-old woman in a wheelchair through the labyrinth of Athens, playing with prejudice and looking at disability with a wicked sense of humor.
Sales: Antenna Studios
One August Night
Director: Zoie Sgourou
Writer: Panagiotis Hristopoulos
Producers: ERT, NEEDaFIXER
Broadcaster: ERT
Based on the follow-up to Victoria Hislop’s bestselling novel “The Island,” which spawned a hit Greek TV series a decade ago, the show follows the aftermath of a woman’s murder at the hands of her husband and the countless lives that were impacted by the tragedy.
Sales: ERT
The Other Me
Director: Sotiris Tsafoulias
Writers: Sotiris Tsafoulias, Katerina Filiotou
Producer: Blonde Prods.
Broadcaster: Cosmote TV
The hit eight-episode crime drama series, now in its third season, follows the brilliant criminology professor Dimitris Lainis, who is called upon by investigators to help solve crimes while battling his own personal demons.
Sales: Cosmote TV
Sasmos
Directors: Kostas Kostopoulos, Zoi Filippa, Yiannis Sampanis
Writers: V. X. Spiliopoulos , Stella Vasilantonaki, Maria Zafiropoulou, Giorgos Kokouvas, Ada Gourbali, Vasia Karitinou, Emmanouela Alexiou, Ioanna Kanellopoulou, Michalis Xoreftakis, Sotiria Pseftoudi, Tzeni Kontomari
Producer: J.K. Prods.
Broadcaster: Alpha
A modern-day “Romeo and Juliet” set on the island of Crete, where an endless cycle of bloodshed between warring families threatens to tear two villages apart, until an unexpected love blossoms — offering the possibility of a longed-for reconciliation.
Sales: United Media
Save Me
Director: Pierros Andrakakos
Writers: Dimitris Simos, Pierros Andrakakos, Vaggelis Nassis
Producer: Antenna Studios
Broadcaster: ANT1
When an artist returns to her hometown in northern Greece for her father’s memorial, her younger sister suddenly goes missing, and a mutilated female corpse is discovered a few miles away. The dysfunctional community now must come to terms with its dark secrets.
Sales: Antenna Studios
42°C
Creator: Nataly Douka
Director: Yorgo Papavassiliou
Writers: Sergios Konstadinidis, Kallia Papadaki
Producer: Tanweer
Broadcaster: Cosmote TV
Set on an island in the Ionian Sea, this eight-episode erotic-psychological thriller unspools after the mysterious death of a teenage girl, shocking a family and a community while bringing dark, long-buried secrets to light.
Sales: Cosmote TV