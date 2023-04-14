Greek Series Creators Take Their Buzz Titles to MipTV

Bolstered by a 40% cash rebate and a growing number of creators prepared to take risks, the Greek TV industry is riding high. Here’s a selection of the top Greek series on offer during MipTV:

Cartes Postales From Greece

Director: Georgios Papavasileiou

Writer: Kallia Papadaki

Producer: NEEDaFIXER

Broadcaster: ERT

A series of 12 stand-alone stories based on Hislop’s bestselling book that follows an introverted, Greek-born English archaeologist who plans to propose to his girlfriend on a trip to his birthplace, Crete. When she doesn’t show up at the airport, however, he sets out on a solitary walkabout of the island.

Sales: ERT

The Fire Bracelet

Director: Yorgos Gkikapeppas

Writers: Nikos Apiranthitits, Sofia Sotiriou

Producer: ERT

Broadcaster: ERT

The unexpected discovery of a bracelet owned by an old Roma woman prompts a jeweler to delve into his family’s past in turn-of-the-century Thessaloniki, where people of different religions, customs and traditions coexist.

Sales: ERT

On All Fours

Director: Sergios Konstantinidis

Writer/creator: Themis Gkyrtis

Producers: ANT1, Antenna Studios

Broadcaster: ANT1+

A provocative, feel-good dramedy that follows a lively, outspoken 30-year-old woman in a wheelchair through the labyrinth of Athens, playing with prejudice and looking at disability with a wicked sense of humor.

Sales: Antenna Studios

One August Night

Director: Zoie Sgourou

Writer: Panagiotis Hristopoulos

Producers: ERT, NEEDaFIXER

Broadcaster: ERT

Based on the follow-up to Victoria Hislop’s bestselling novel “The Island,” which spawned a hit Greek TV series a decade ago, the show follows the aftermath of a woman’s murder at the hands of her husband and the countless lives that were impacted by the tragedy.

Sales: ERT

The Other Me

Director: Sotiris Tsafoulias

Writers: Sotiris Tsafoulias, Katerina Filiotou

Producer: Blonde Prods.

Broadcaster: Cosmote TV

The hit eight-episode crime drama series, now in its third season, follows the brilliant criminology professor Dimitris Lainis, who is called upon by investigators to help solve crimes while battling his own personal demons.

Sales: Cosmote TV

Sasmos

Directors: Kostas Kostopoulos, Zoi Filippa, Yiannis Sampanis

Writers: V. X. Spiliopoulos , Stella Vasilantonaki, Maria Zafiropoulou, Giorgos Kokouvas, Ada Gourbali, Vasia Karitinou, Emmanouela Alexiou, Ioanna Kanellopoulou, Michalis Xoreftakis, Sotiria Pseftoudi, Tzeni Kontomari

Producer: J.K. Prods.

Broadcaster: Alpha

A modern-day “Romeo and Juliet” set on the island of Crete, where an endless cycle of bloodshed between warring families threatens to tear two villages apart, until an unexpected love blossoms — offering the possibility of a longed-for reconciliation.

Sales: United Media

Save Me

Director: Pierros Andrakakos

Writers: Dimitris Simos, Pierros Andrakakos, Vaggelis Nassis

Producer: Antenna Studios

Broadcaster: ANT1

When an artist returns to her hometown in northern Greece for her father’s memorial, her younger sister suddenly goes missing, and a mutilated female corpse is discovered a few miles away. The dysfunctional community now must come to terms with its dark secrets.

Sales: Antenna Studios

42°C

Creator: Nataly Douka

Director: Yorgo Papavassiliou

Writers: Sergios Konstadinidis, Kallia Papadaki

Producer: Tanweer

Broadcaster: Cosmote TV

Set on an island in the Ionian Sea, this eight-episode erotic-psychological thriller unspools after the mysterious death of a teenage girl, shocking a family and a community while bringing dark, long-buried secrets to light.

Sales: Cosmote TV