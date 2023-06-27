Graham Norton to Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ U.K. Reboot on ITV, ITVX

Graham Norton will host the U.K. reboot of “Wheel of Fortune” on broadcast channel ITV1 and streamer ITVX.

The game show, based on the U.S. format, is being produced by Whisper North, part of the Sony Pictures Television-backed Whisper Group.

“Wheel of Fortune” was broadcast for 14 seasons between 1988-2001 on ITV. Returning for an 8 x 60′ run, which includes two celebrity specials, the game show will again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win for a cash prize. The turn of the wheel secures a cash value before they pick a letter to help them solve the puzzle. For every correct letter they reveal in the puzzle they win multiples of that amount. They could lose everything at a spin of a wheel which contains ‘bankrupts’ and ‘lose a turn’ and the contestants’ entire winnings could be wiped out. In addition to cash, contestants can also win some prizes which are added to their cash pot to help them reach the bonus round.

BAFTA-winner Norton hosts the immensely popular “The Graham Norton Show” on the BBC. Whisper North is also producing a U.K. version of “Jeopardy!”, hosted by Stephen Fry, for ITV.

It was recently confirmed that Ryan Seacrest is taking over hosting duties of the U.S. version of “Wheel of Fortune” from longtime host Pat Sajak.

Norton said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning, ITV, added: “We are thrilled to have the much loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers. Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun.”

Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing such a well-known and globally loved show to ITV primetime, and of course, to be working with the incredible Graham Norton, who we know will bring the show alive for contestants and audiences alike.”