Graham Norton-Hosted Drag Queen Singing Competition ‘Queen of the Universe’ Finds New Home on WOW Presents Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Following its run on Paramount+, the second season of “Queen of the Universe” will land on streaming platform WOW Presents Plus as a box set.

Produced by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producers World of Wonder, and hosted by BAFTA-winner Graham Norton, the Eurovision-style series finds countries going head to head with their top drag queens putting their real singing voices to the test.

In the second season, former Spice Girl Mel B joins returning judges including recording artist, three-time Emmy-winning producer and judge of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Michelle Visage, multi-Emmy and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams and American drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

The “Queen of the Universe” season 2 cast includes Aura Eternal (Italy), Chloe V (Brazil), Jazell Royale (U.S.), Love Masisi (Netherlands), Maxie (Philippines), Militia Scunt (U.S.), Miss Sistrata (Israel), Taiga Brava (Mexico), Trevor Ashley (Australia) and Viola (U.K.).

Global drag icon and multi-Emmy Award winner RuPaul serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder.

“We know the WOW Presents Plus audience will welcome this addition to the platform with open arms. We can’t wait to introduce these fierce and incredibly talented queens from around the world to our extended family,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “We’re always proud to lift and showcase new talent and the second season of ‘Queen of the Universe’ will be in fabulous company in its new home, sitting alongside the first season of the show, all our international iterations of ‘Drag Race’ and everything else that’s WOW.”

“Queen of the Universe” season 2 will be available globally (excluding the U.S.) from July 1 on WOW Presents Plus. Season 1 of the series is already available on the platform now.

WOW Presents Plus is the owned streaming platform of World of Wonder, which aims to bring the underground to the mainstream. On the platform, the “Queen of the Universe” seasons will sit alongside a roster of “Drag Race” and World of Wonder content – including the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8,” all the international versions of “Drag Race” including the recently launched “Drag Race Mexico,” originals including “UNHhhh” with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, and documentaries including “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”