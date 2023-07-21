‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Outfit Genesius Options Emmett De Monterey Memoir ‘Go the Way Your Blood Beats’ for TV – Global Bulletin

OPTION

Genesius Pictures (“Mrs Lowry & Son,” “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”) has optioned Emmett de Monterey’s acclaimed memoir “Go the Way Your Blood Beats” – about growing up gay and disabled in 1980s London – for TV adaptation.

Published by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House, earlier this month, the memoir details how when de Monterey is 18 months old, a doctor diagnoses him with cerebral palsy. Growing up in southeast London in the 1980s, de Monterey is spat at on the street and prayed over at church. At his mainstream school, teachers refuse to schedule his classes on the ground floor, and at his college for disabled students, he’s told he will be expelled if the rumors are true, if he’s gay.

He is then chosen for a first-of-its-kind surgery in America which he hopes will ‘cure’ him and enable him to walk unaided. But the miracle doesn’t occur, and he must reckon with a world that views disabled people as invisible, unworthy of desire.

Debbie Gray, managing director of Genesius Pictures, said: “This beautiful, intensely powerful and heart-breaking memoir, ‘Go the Way Your Blood Beats’ is a story about being seen. We are committed to adapting Emmett’s story into a TV film which will help bring his voice together with those other underrepresented groups, into the mainstream.”

Emmett de Monterey added: “I’m thrilled and delighted that Genesius Pictures will be developing my book for TV. I’ve admired the company ever since seeing their beautiful film ‘Mrs Lowry & Son,’ and am sure they will bring the same originality and sensitivity to telling my story.”

The option deal was brokered by Anna Weguelin at Curtis Brown on behalf of Sophie Lambert at C&W.

FORMAT

Banijay Rights has revealed the return of their “Big Brother” format to MultiChoice‘s M-Net in Nigeria following a two-season renewal by the network. Produced by Red Pepper Pictures, the eighth season of “Big Brother Nigeria” will launch later this month. The deal marks M-Net’s first ever two-season acquisition of “Big Brother,” with the ninth season set to broadcast in 2024.

MUSIC VIDEO

Asia’s largest music label T-Series has released a music video for “Love Stereo Again,” a collaboration between musician Edward Maya, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, pop star Zahrah S. Khan and composer Tanishk Bagchi.