Gary Lineker to Return to BBC Presenting Duties, Broadcaster to Conduct Social Media Review

Football commentator Gary Lineker is set to return to hosting duties on the BBC after being pulled off air due to comments about the U.K.’s refugee policy that were deemed to have breached the broadcaster’s impartiality policy.

In a statement on Monday morning, the BBC revealed that it will conduct a review of its social media guidance “with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs,” which is the category for star talent such as Lineker.

The “Match of the Day” host said in a comment: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

Last week, Lineker — the BBC’s highest paid star, who earns around £1.35 million ($1.62 million) a year — tweeted about the U.K. government’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill, describing it as an “immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

Lineker’s tweet raised the ire of the U.K.’s Conservative government, and he was suspended by the BBC on Friday. However, the move received extensive backlash due to grey areas within the broadcaster’s social media policy, and the BBC’s own connections to the Tory government. Lineker’s “Match of the Day” co-hosts refused to present the show in solidarity, and the program ground to a halt, airing over the weekend without any commentary whatsoever.

On Monday, BBC director general Tim Davie said, “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this. The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

Davie continued: “Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles. The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.”

The director general announced an independent review — reporting into the BBC — on the “existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs.” For now, said Davie, the existing social media guidance remains in place.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend,” he concluded.

On Twitter, Lineker expressed his own relief at moving past a turbulent weekend. “After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.”