Fremantle U.K. Unscripted Labels Thames and Naked Appoint New Managing Directors

Naked and Thames, two unscripted labels under the Fremantle U.K. banner, have unveiled their new managing directors, who will report to Fremantle U.K.’s CEO Amelia Brown.

Tom O’Brien, who is currently acting managing director at Naked following the exit of Fatima Salaria, will remain in the position on a permanent basis. Meanwhile Thames has upped Charlie Irwin from director of programs to MD.

O’Brien and Irwin will oversee each label’s strategic direction as well as its creative and commercial output.

O’Brien has been at Naked for seven years, where he has created/exec produced shows including “Brian Cox: How the Other Half Live” and “The Rap Game U.K.” Before that he worked at Remarkable Television, TwoFour and Electric Ray.

Irwin started his career at Thames over 20 years ago, working on the first season of “The X Factor.” He has since worked there and at other companies, producing shows including “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” and “Saturday Night Takeaway,” before returning to Thames where he was appointed to director of programmes four years ago.

“I am beyond thrilled to be able to promote Charlie and Tom into these roles,” said Fremantle U.K. CEO Amelia Brown. “Both have spent a long time helping their respective labels become the best in class, and I am so excited to see where they will take them. Tom has been paramount in growing Naked from a smaller factual entertainment label to one of the biggest in the business. He’s hugely creative and his ability to create and sell formats is second to none.”

“Over at Thames, Charlie is an expert in entertainment production and also a fantastic leader. After two decades with the business, he is the heart of all Thames programming and is extremely passionate about what we do. Thames is also so lucky to have Leilah and Helen make up the senior team – they are two of the most brilliant production minds who can run any show, of any size.”

O’Brien said: “I am happy and excited to take on a more senior leadership role at Naked. The company has grown at light-speed from a start-up eight years ago, into one of the most dynamic unscripted production companies in the U.K. Working with the exceptional team here, U.K. networks and the streamers, I know we can propel further and higher still.”

Thames has also unveiled two other internal promotions: Leilah Mason has been upped to head of production while Helen Moore is now deputy head of production.

Irwin added: “I am so excited to be offered this opportunity at Thames, a company that I’ve called home for over 20 years. It has a remarkable history, leading the industry in entertainment for over 50 years. I’m also delighted that Leilah and Helen are part of the team – they bring a huge wealth of skill and commitment to everything they do, and their combined experience and energy is unmatched. Working with this incredible team at Thames, I’m confident we can grow and expand on Thames’ success in the future.”