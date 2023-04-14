Fremantle U.K. CEO Simon Andreae Steps Down Citing ‘Health Challenges’

Fremantle U.K. CEO Simon Andreae has stepped down from the company, he confirmed today.

He has been with Fremantle for eight years.

In a company-wide memo, Andreae cited “challenges to my health” as part of the reason for stepping back. He has said he plans to focus his time on his health, family and a “smaller portfolio of projects.”

A spokesperson for Fremantle declined to comment on Andreae’s successor, simply saying: “A replacement will be announced soon.”

Read Andreae’s email below:

Dear all, I want to share with you that I decided to step down today from my role as Fremantle UK CEO.

I’ve enjoyed a wonderful eight years in the Fremantle family, first helping grow Naked from a start up into one of the most successful unscripted producers in the UK, and latterly having the privilege to support and expand the whole roster of best-in-class FMUK labels. As some of you know, I’ve had some challenges to my health along the way and this has led to me taking some time out recently. Now, after thirty straight years on the frontlines of television production, I’ve decided to step back and take some time to focus on my health, my family, and a smaller portfolio of projects.

I’d like to thank everyone at Fremantle and wish you every success.

With all good wishes,

Simon