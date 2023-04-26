Fremantle Promotes Jens Richter to CEO of Commercial, International

Fremantle has promoted its long-time distribution boss Jens Richter to CEO of Commercial and International.

Under his expanded remit, alongside leading Fremantle’s distribution business, Richter will oversee all commercial activity, including Fremantle’s digital and social business and FAST channels.

As CEO International — a role he has held since joining Fremantle in 2014 — Richter oversees the global distribution of Fremantle’s finished programs, international content and acquisitions, and co-production strategy models. As CEO Commercial and International, he now also takes responsibility for Fremantle’s digital business.

Working with all major platforms in multiple geographies, Fremantle’s FAST offering includes Buzzr as well as channels based on IP including Jamie Oliver, “Baywatch” and “American Idol.” Fremantle has also recently launched genre channels Quip, Sleuth, Places and Spaces and Cook, Chop, Chat.

Richter will be based in London, reporting to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin.

Mullin said: “Jens is an outstanding and commercially savvy executive, with extensive knowledge and experience of the international market. I am delighted that he has taken on this expanded role in our business, giving us laser-focus on all commercial activity under his astute leadership.”

On his promotion, Richter noted: “I am delighted to be taking on this expanded role and am excited about the opportunities we can create as one central Commercial and International business unit. The digital and FAST space provides an opportunity for us to make an even bigger impact in the direct-to-consumer space, I am looking forward to the success we can build on here.”

Richter’s promotion comes amid a period of change for Fremantle. The company’s U.K. CEO Simon Andreae resigned earlier this month following allegations of misconduct. Thames managing director Amelia Brown was appointed to step in as CEO of the U.K. business.