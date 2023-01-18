‘Planet Sex’ Producer Naked Television Parts Ways With Managing Director Fatima Salaria

Fatima Salaria, managing director of Fremantle’s Naked Television, which has produced shows including “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” is stepping down from the role.

Salaria has led the company since moving over from Channel 4, where she was head of specialist factual, in 2020. She will step down this spring while Naked looks to appoint her successor.

During her tenure at Naked she oversaw a slate of shows including “The Apprentice,” “The Rap Game,” “60 Days With…” and “Tonight With Target.” She was also responsible for moving the company into documentaries with shows including “Planet Sex” as well as “Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile,” “The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It” and “How the Other Half Live with Brian Cox.”

She previously worked at the BBC, commissioning shows including “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Muslims Like Us.” She is currently the executive chair for the Edinburgh Television Festival and sits on the board of Grierson.

“Naked has grown rapidly and I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved both on and off screen in what has been the most exhilarating period of my career,” said Salaria. “My mission was not just to merge two companies and increase revenue but also to help foster a truly inclusive culture. I couldn’t be happier with the shows we have made and the team we have built and will miss both terribly. As we have grown, I have realised the balance between the managerial side and the creative side has shifted and for me, it’s now time to equalise the two. There’s never a good time to leave what you love, and whilst this has been a tough decision, I look forward to taking some time out before moving onto my next chapter.”

Simon Andreae, CEO of Fremantle UK added: “We’ve been incredibly lucky to have Fatima and everyone at Fremantle will miss her greatly. It’s been wonderful to see Naked grow and expand under her leadership – she has helped set a new path for the company and she leaves with a raft of exciting new projects in the pipeline for Naked. We all wish her the very best for the future.”