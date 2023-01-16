Fremantle Appoints Andrew Llinares as Global Head of Entertainment

Fremantle has appointed Andrew Llinares as its new director of global entertainment.

The former producer replaces Rob Clark, who will retire next month after 20 years with the super-indie.

Based in London and reporting into group CEO Jennifer Mullin, Llinares will assume overall responsibility for Fremantle’s global entertainment production, development and acquisitions teams, effective immediately. He will also join Fremantle’s global leadership team.

A seasoned executive producer, Llinares was previously head of Thames/Syco co-productions in the U.K. and was the original showrunner on “The X Factor” and “Britain’s Got Talent,” which were first launched in the U.K. in 2004 and 2007, respectively. Since 2011, while living and working in the U.S., he was also an EP and showrunner for the U.S. version of “The X Factor,” before becoming EP and showrunner on “Dancing With The Stars” in 2018.

Jennifer Mullin, group CEO of Fremantle, said: “I am thrilled that Andrew has agreed to take on this hugely important role within Fremantle. Our Global Entertainment business has been and always will be, crucial to our success. Andrew is a seasoned producer and a creative executive that has been within our family for many years; he knows our business, our formats, and most importantly our people. Rob Clark has been instrumental in designing our Global Entertainment division and I believe Andrew is well poised to build on that, ensuring that creative and production excellence remain at the heart of our company.”

Llinares added: “I am so excited to be taking on this role at Fremantle, it feels like coming home to me. Not only am I returning to the U.K., but I am also coming back to a company that has felt like home for a long, long time. I am honored to be taking over from Rob Clark; someone I have loved working with and greatly admire. I cannot wait to get started and work with Jen and the brilliant team at Fremantle.”

Fremantle’s entertainment catalogue includes franchises such as “Got Talent,” “Idol,” “The X Factor,” “Farmer Wants a Wife,” “The Price is Right” and “Family Feud.” Its acquisitions slate includes “DNA Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer.”