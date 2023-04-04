France TV Distribution Sells ‘Parliament’ Season 2 to U.S. Streamer Topic, Among Raft of Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

France TV Distribution has scored a raft of deals across its slate of flagship shows, notably Noé Debré’s political satire “Parliament,” whose second season was picked up by Topic in the U.S.

“Parliament,” produced by Paris-based Cinétévé, was created by Debré, whose screenwriting include Jacques Audiard’s Palme d’Or winning “Dheepan.” The series is set at the European parliament in Strasbourg and follows a young assistant working for a newly elected member, juggling his ethics, job and love life. The 10-episode series features a young cast from across Europe, including Xavier Lacaille, Liz Kingsman and Philippe Duquesne. The daring show shot partly on location in both French and English languages.

Sky Italia, meanwhile, has acquired “The King’s Favorite” starring Isabelle Adjani, as well as season 1 and 2 of the detective series “Criminal Games.”

“The King’s Favorite” is a prestige period series starring Adjani as Diane de Poitiers, King Henri II’s favorite. Directed by Josée Dayan and produced by Passion Films as a two- or four-part miniseries, “The King’s Favorite” was a hit on French broadcaster France 2 when it aired last fall.

“Criminal Games” is a French detective anthology adapted from Agatha Christie’s novels. Produced by Escazal Films, season 1 and 2 are set in the 1930’s and the 1950’s, respectively, and feature a different cast and colorful characters solving mysteries.

Other deals were inked with Japan’s AXN Mystery, a theme channel operated by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which acquired the French crime series “Marianne, One of a Kind!,” “Captain Marleau” whose guest stars include Adjani, Nicole Garcia and Gérard Depardieu, as well as “The Wagner Method.”