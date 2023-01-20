Federation Studios Teams With Laetitia Recayte’s New Banner Lapinxa Production

Federation Studios has taken a majority stake in Lapinxa Production, the new banner of Laetitia Recayte, an established French TV executive and producer.

Recayte was most recently managing director of Robin & Co, Jean-Yves Robin’s company which was acquired by Federation Studios in 2022. Recayte, who is always up for a new challenge, started her career more than 30 years ago at Marathon, the first company co-created by Breton, and she later joined Telfrance which became Newen in 2008. Recayte headed Newen Distribution for a number of years, before joining TV France International (which is now Unifrance) as president in 2015. She also worked alongside France Televisions president Delphine Ernotte Cunci to head the public broadcaster’s commercial development. Recayte also collaborated with CNC president Dominique Boutonnat and Cannes mayor David Lisnard on key missions.

Lapinxa Production already has a premium series in the pipeline, “Les Reclus,” a four-part documentary which has been commissioned by Canal+. Co-produced with Marc Stanimirovic at Calt Production, “Les Reclus” charts the infamous true story of the French family de Monflanquin, whose 11 members where manipulated by a man, Thierry Tilly. The conman, who got a 10-year prison sentence in 2013, stripped them from their possessions, including a castle they owned for centuries, after convincing them that they were threatened by a conspiracy.

The documentary will shed light on this case and explore how three generations of this family fell into Tilly’s elaborated psychological trap.

Besides Lapinxa Production and Robin & Co, Federation Studios’ portfolio of companies in France also includes Bonne Pioche (“March of the Penguins”) and Empreinte Digitale (“Marianne”), among others.



