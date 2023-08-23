‘Extraordinary’ Season 2 Adds Julian Barratt, Rosa Robson, Kwaku Mills and Derek Jacobi (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney+ has unveiled the cast of Season 2 of “Extraordinary,” the coming-of-age comedy series from creator and writer Emma Moran and Sid Gentle Films (“Killing Eve”).

Season 2 of “Extraordinary” just wrapped production with a raft of new cast members, including Julian Barratt (“The Mighty Boosh”) as George, Jen’s power coach; Rosa Robson (“Inside No. 9”), who plays Nora, someone from Jizzlord’s past; Kwaku Mills (“The Other One”), as Clark, Carrie’s new work colleague; and Derek Jacobi (“Murder on the Orient Express”), who will voice a cameo role.

They join Máiréad Tyers (“Belfast”) who stars as Jen, alongside Sofia Oxenham (Carrie), Bilal Hasna (Kash) and Luke Rollason (Jizzlord). Additional cast members include Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee, who are both back for the second season. Season 2 is looking to make its debut in early 2024.

In “Extraordinary,” everyone over the age of 18 got their superpower a decade ago — expect for Jen, a self-aware 25-year-old woman, who is still waiting to get hers. Adrift in a confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and her flatmates, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.

The show was created and penned by Moran, a rising writer whose credits include “Have I Got News for You.” Toby McDonald is set to direct the first half of the season, while Jennifer Sheridan will return for block two.

“Extraordinary” is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson for Sid Gentle Films, the production company behind “Killing Eve”. Devereaux executive produced the series with Emma Moran. Producers are Charlie Palmer and Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé.

Disney+’s roster of U.K. original series include the romantic comedy action thriller “Wedding Season” and docuseries “Save Our Squad With David Beckham.”