Eurovision Song Contest 2024 to Be Hosted in Swedish City Malmo

The Swedish city of Malmö is set to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

The city, set on the coast of southern Sweden, was selected after a bidding process across the country.

Swedish broadcaster STV will stage the show after the country’s singing representative, Loreen, won this year’s competition in Liverpool, U.K.

The winner of the contest is usually selected to host the event the following year.

This year’s Eurovision was held in the U.K. because Ukraine – the previous year’s winners – was deemed too risky following the Russian invasion.

Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest also coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of ABBA’s debut on the show, with fans anticipating the contest will feature some kind of tribute to Sweden’s biggest ever pop band.

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest said: “The EBU is thrilled that Malmö has been selected as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.”

“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win. We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

“Malmö’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition,” he continued. “Furthermore, its compact size and well-developed transport infrastructure means everyone involved in the contest, including delegations, media, and fans will be able to navigate the city easily. Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal host city for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.”