Enid Blyton’s Classic ‘Famous Five’ Stories to be Reimagined for BBC, ZDF by Nicolas Winding Refn

The beloved “Famous Five” stories of Enid Blyton are being reimagined for the BBC and ZDF by Nicolas Winding Refn.

The 3 x 90′ series is based on the 21 “Famous Five” novels and short stories Blyton wrote between 1942 and 1963. The series follows five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets. It is created for television and executive produced by Winding Refn (byNWR) and Matthew Read (Moonage Pictures), in co-production with ZDF in Germany. The French territory is already presold to TF1.

Filming is currently underway across the southwest of the U.K.

The series was commissioned by Sarah Muller, senior head of children’s commissioning 7+ and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Amy Buscombe. The commissioning editors of ZDF are Frank Seyberth and Katharina Kremling. It is directed by Tim Kirkby. BBC Studios, who have a minority stake in Moonage, will oversee international distribution and brokered the co-production and pre-sales deals with TF1 and ZDF. Episode one is written by Matthew Read, episode two is written by Priya K. Dosanjh, with episode three being written by Matthew Bouch and Read. Executive producers are Winding Refn, Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Christina Bostofte Erritzøe, Kimberly Willming and Matthew Bouch. The producer is Sophie MacClancy.

There have been numerous film, TV, audio, theater and graphic novel adaptations of the evergreen stories.

Winding Refn said: “All my life I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining the ‘Famous Five,’ I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come.”

Will Gould, co-founder of Moonage Pictures, added: “In the hands of Nicolas and Matthew this ‘Famous Five’ will be a modern, timely and irreverent action series with adventure at its heart.”

Patricia Hidalgo, director BBC children’s and education, said: “Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of the ‘Famous Five’ is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage. These stories are loved around the world and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures.”