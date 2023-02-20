Endemol Shine Israel, Munich’s Neuesuper Ink Hit Comedy Series ‘Nevsu’ German Redo for ZDF (EXCLUSIVE)

Banijay’s Endemol Shine Israel and Munich-based producer Neuesuper (“8 Days”) have inked German adaptation rights to Israeli hit comedy series “Nevsu,” to air on public broadcaster ZDF.

Israel’s “Nevsu” won the International Emmy Award for best comedy series in 2018. Its German adaptation, “I Don’t Work Here,” sees three generations from two worlds come together to form one family.

Revolving around Laura and Dawit, a young multi-racial couple, and their daughter, the pair are battling living with her parents and facing huge scrutiny from her mother-in-law.

The series will explore culture clashes, generational frustrations, and everyday racism with humor, endearing characters and family warmth.

The German adaptation is directed by Arman Riahi (“The Migrumpies”) and written by Romina Ecker (“Fat and Fat”) and Malina Nnendi Nwabuonwor.

“The Israeli audience was charmed by this comedy series as not only is it funny but ‘Nevsu’ also cleverly highlights the importance of building bridges, appreciating our differences, and family. There is a universality to the story, and we’re excited to see the show adapted for a new audience in Germany,” said Amir Ganor, CEO of Endemol Shine Israel.

“The series will tackle important themes with wit and charm. Viewers will be taken into the lives of Laura and Dawit, where family warmth is emphasized and prejudices are challenged with a playful approach,” added Jasmin Maeda, ZDFneo managing director.

“The funniest conflicts usually arise from the most banal everyday situations. The writers of ‘Nevsu’ have taken this art to the extreme. That’s why we’re honored to have been able to lovingly adapt the format with its entertaining storylines and quirky characters for the German-speaking market,” said Florian Kamhuber, Neuesuper’s executive producer.

Created by Shay Ben Atar, Yossi Wassa, Liat Shavit and Gal Zaid, and produced by Endemol Shine Israel for Reshet 13, the show first premiered in 2017 and has since aired a second series.

Endemol Shine Israel, one of the country’s top TV production companies, is also behind premium scripted titles such as “Queens,” platform Hot’s most viewed series; International Emmy nominee “Fifty,” and HBO Max pickup “Valley of Tears,” as well as non-scripted titles including “Big Brother.”