Korean Military Drama ‘D.P.’ Creator Kim Bo-tong Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“D.P.” creator Kim Bo-tong has signed with CAA for representation.

The Korean screenwriter, who is also known as Kim Ho Yeol, is the creator and co-writer of the webtoon “D.P.” which was adapted into the Netflix military drama.

The show, which premiered in 2021, earned multiple awards in various categories at the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2022, establishing it as one of the top Korean dramas of the year. “D.P.” returns later this month for Season 2.

The series follows a team of Korean military police who are tasked with catching deserters. (Military service is mandatory for men between the ages of 18 and 35 in South Korea.)

The series puts a spotlight on the complexities of joining the South Korean military, and the extensive bullying that takes places within the org. The military’s Darwinian structure is also a major theme throughout the show, which follows Private Ahn Joon-ho and Corporal Han Ho-yul as they unite to track down deserters, only to go on a life-changing journey themselves.

Kim’s other writing credits include the six-part anthology film “King of the Desert,” for which he also directed an episode.

His forthcoming credits include the drama series “The Cheerful Outcast,” as well as the feature film “Wilderness,” which stars Ma Dong-seok (also known as Don Lee).

Currently, Kim serves as showrunner on a trilogy series commissioned by Korean media powerhouse CJ ENM, and he is also the creator of the drama series “Ray,” the sequel to the globally renowned “Devil’s Justice,” which stars Lee Jung-jae.

He received the Prime Minister’s Commendation at The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards in 2022.