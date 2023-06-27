Shine Iberia, Mexico’s Dopamine, Composer Lucas Vidal Team For Musical Travel Series ‘Your Life in 3 Minutes’ 

Banijay’s Shine Iberia and Mexican studio Dopamine are joining forces with renowned Spanish composer Lucas Vidal (“Elite,” “Fast & Furious 6”) on musical interview travel series “Tu vida en 3 minutos” (“Your Life in 3 Minutes”).

Created by Shine Iberia’s Begoña Marín in partnership with Dopamine’s writers-directors Xevi Aranda and Sebastián Reyes, “Your Life in 3 Minutes” is one of the four projects selected at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment 2023’s Pitch Feelgood Formats sidebar.

The seventh edition of Conecta Fiction runs June 26-29 in Toledo, the capital of Spain’s Castilla-La Mancha.

A 10 episode show, all coming in 45 minutes, ”Your Life in 3 Minutes” will see Vidal – one the most international Spanish soundtrack composers – living for a few days with a different celebrity in each program, to know the facts, places and people from his past that have marked him the most.

At the end of every chapter, Vidal will give each celebrity a three-minute musical composition performed by a symphony orchestra in an unexpected place of special significance for the celebrity.

The docu reality project, in pre-production, is scheduled for delivery by 2024’s first half. The producers plan seven episode shoots in Mexican locations and three in Madrid.

Dopamine’s entertainment director, Xevi Aranda, described the musical travel series format as “a symphony of emotions.”

“’We are all music.’ The phrase by Lucas Vidal created this journey to discover the places and moments that defined our beloved stars’ lives, and that will finish in a unique way: Each celebrity will receive a musical piece, played by an orchestra, that will relive their life in 3 minutes,” he explained.

The production studio of Mexico’s Grupo Salinas, owner of TV Azteca, Dopamine launched in 2018 to create contents that resonate worldwide, focused on the development and production of originals for global platforms.

With offices in Mexico and Madrid, Dopamine’s entertainment division has already produced dating show “40 no es nada” for HBO+ and created reality contest “Chócalas,” alongside Uruguay’s Channel 4.

“Your Life in 3 Minutes” format’s international distribution rights are handled by Dopamine.