D.J. Demers’ CBC Comedy Series ‘One More Time’ Sets Cast, Production Underway (EXCLUSIVE)

Production is underway in Toronto on comedy series “One More Time,” from stand-up comedian D.J. Demers and showrunner Jessie Gabe (“Workin’ Moms”), and a cast has been revealed.

The 13 x 30′ series is a workplace comedy about D.J. (Demers), the hard-of-hearing manager of a second-hand sporting goods store, and the team of “enthusiastic” employees he leads. D.J.’s optimistic, community-oriented outlook on life is challenged at every turn, as he and his team struggle to keep the small independent shop alive.

Joining Demers in the cast are actor and comedian Geri Hall (“Astrid and Lilly Save the World”), Daniel Beirne (“Fargo”), Elise Bauman (“Workin’ Moms”), emerging actor Seran Sathiyaseelan and Dayton Sinkia (“Letterkenny”).

The cast also includes Nadine Bhabha (“Letterkenny”), Chris Robinson (“The Amazing Gayl Pile”), Maddy Foley (“The Boys”) and Marito Lopez (“Gary and His Demons”).

Demers’ one-hour specials include “[Indistinct Chatter]” “Interpreted” and “Born In ‘86” and he has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Conan.”

A CBC original series, “One More Time” is produced by Counterfeit Pictures. Executive producers are Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery and Anton Leo for Counterfeit and Demers. Gabe serves as executive producer and showrunner. Dane Clark and Melanie Orr are co-executive producers, Martina Monro co-producer and Colin Brunton producer. Season one directors are Melanie Orr, Cory Bowles, Gabe and Yael Staav. For CBC, Sally Catto is general manager, entertainment, factual and sports, Trish Williams is executive director, scripted content, Zach Feldberg, director, current production, comedy and Rebecca DiPasquale is executive in charge of production.

Demers said: “From the writers to the cast to the producers to the CBC, everyone involved in this show is top notch and incredibly adept at papering over my flaws. I know this phrase gets bandied about, but this is truly a dream come true and I can’t wait to share it with Canada.”

Dan Bennett, partner at Counterfeit Pictures, added: “We are long-time fans of D.J.’s stand-up. As a comic and performer D.J. is incredibly smart, talented, and he has genuine charm. We are very excited to bring his humour and unique point-of-view to Canadian audiences.”

Trish Williams, executive director, scripted content, CBC, said: “D.J. Demers continues to impress us with his wit, relatable humour and the way he crafts a story through his distinctive POV. ‘One More Time’ portrays an authentically refreshing and funny viewpoint on what it means to be part of a team and we can’t wait for audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast to fall in love with this store and the world that D.J. and the remarkable team have brought to life around it.”

“One More Time” premieres on CBC Gem and CBC in winter 2024. Demers is represented by Grand Wave Entertainment in Canada.

