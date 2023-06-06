×
Disneyland Paris Rocked by Wave of Protests, Strike From Employees

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 30: Disneyland workers on a strike in order to get better working conditions and wage rise in Paris, France on May 30, 2023. (Photo by Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Disneyland Paris has been rocked by a wave of protests and strikes of an unprecedented scale from employees, prompting the cancelation of several shows. A large demonstration is being held today (June 6) with hundreds of employees, some of whom are cast members of popular Disneyland shows, marching through the theme park with banners, wearing their costumes. It marks the fifth day of labor protests organized at Disneyland Paris.

The theme park’s staffers are demanding a raise of €200 per month, and are asking to be paid a double rate for Sunday shifts. They’re also demanding to receive some indemnities for the commute to Marne-la-Vallée, which is located about 32 kilometers from Paris.

Disneyland Paris warned visitors about the disruption on its Twitter account, saying that “certain shows or activities may be disrupted or even cancelled” on June 6.

“The Disney Parks and Hotels will remain open and we will do everything possible to continue to provide the best experience possible. If you wish, you are welcome to postpone your visit to a later date,” Disneyland Paris wrote on Twitter.

(Pictured: The Disneyland Paris strike on May 30.)

