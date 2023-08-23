Disney+ U.K. Reveals Dua Lipa-Produced Docuseries About Camden Music Scene; First Look at Keanu Reeves’ Formula One Show

Disney+ U.K. has shared a flurry of unscripted announcements out of Edinburgh TV Festival, including a Dua Lipa-produced docuseries about the London neighborhood of Camden and a first look at Keanu Reeves’ Formula One show.

Lipa will produce and appear in the upcoming documentary series “Camden,” directed by “Amy” helmer Asif Kapadia, which explores how some of music’s biggest stars were forever changed by the London borough. Chris Martin, Pete Doherty, Mark Ronson, Questlove, Little Simz, Nile Rodgers, Boy George, Yungblud, Black Eyed Peas, Jazzie B, Bob Vylan, Chuck D and Sister Bliss are all confirmed to feature in the series. “Camden” is produced by Lightbox in association with Day One Pictures — the production company founded by Amy Winehouse’s original manager Nick Shymansky — and Lipa’s Radical22.

First look images for Reeves’ “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story” have also been revealed (see below). The “John Wick” star hosts the four-part series, which tells the story of “how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened,” according to its official logline. “An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1.” The series is set to premiere later this year.

Alessio Barbanti

Alessio Barbanti

Alessio Barbanti

Contributors to fashion series “In Vogue” were announced, including Victoria Beckham, Tom Ford, Kim Kardashian, Marc Jacobs, Baz Luhrmann, Amber Valetta, Jean Paul Gaultier, Hillary Clinton, Stella McCartney, Clare Danes, Elizabeth Hurley and Tyson Beckford. According to its description, the series will “offer unparalleled access” to the magazine’s top editors, including Anna Wintour.

The three-part docuseries “World War Shoe: Adidas vs. Puma” (working title) has been greenlit. Produced by Matador Content and David Beckham’s Studio 99, the doc “explores the inner workings of two of the biggest sporting brands in the world, with a unique shared history and rivalry,” according to its official description. “Through unprecedented access to both companies, the series will uncover the unlikely and surprising tale of two feuding brothers – Adi and Rudi Dassler – whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.”