Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Plan in Europe in November

Streamer Disney+ will launch its ad-supported subscription plan across several European countries in November.

The ad-tier was launched in the U.S. in December 2022. From Nov. 1, the new standard with ads, in addition to standard and premium subscription plans, will be available in the U.K., France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Existing customers in Germany will remain in their current subscription, including the current price, which is subject to change in future, from Nov. 1, which will be renamed Disney+ Premium. Existing customers will have the option to switch to the standard with ads plan.

Jan Koeppen, president of The Walt Disney Company EMEA, said: “The introduction of the ad-supported plan marks the next evolution for Disney+ in Europe, as we provide greater choice for our customers and our world-class advertising partners alike. Disney+ continues to set itself apart in today’s streaming landscape, offering unrivalled value, genre-defining TV series and blockbuster movies set within a simple and seamless experience.”

More to come.