‘Reginald the Vampire’ Producer December Films Inks First Look Deal With Cineflix

“Reginald the Vampire” producer December Films has inked a first-look deal with Cineflix Studios (“Tehran”).

The first project to come out of the deal is a new ten-part series, “Carpe Demon” from showrunner Emily Andras (“Wynonna Earp”). Based on the Julie Kenner novels of the same name, the series about a demon hunting suburban mom is in development for Paramount+ Canada.

Canada and LA-based December Films launched in 2020, founded by Julie DiCresce and Todd Berger.

The company has numerous series in productions and is in post on feature “Out Come the Wolves” for IFC Films, Altitude Films and Level Film and rom-com “Bootcamp.”

“We are excited to be building on our successful partnership—and long friendship—with this first-look deal,” said Peter Emerson, president for Cineflix Media. “In an ever-evolving marketplace, Todd possesses an uncanny ability to transform challenges into opportunities. Todd and Julie have an incredibly exciting development slate, which we think has massive international potential. We look forward to working with them more closely going forward and are delighted to be kicking things off with Emily Andras and ‘Carpe Demon’ for Paramount+ Canada.”

DiCresce and Berger said: “We are thrilled to be working with Cineflix Media. Their enthusiasm for our slate and incredible support on ‘Reginald the Vampire’ make this partnership an obvious fit. We share a mutual focus on strong market-driven creative that appeals to a global audience. We believe that we are well positioned to deliver high quality content at the right price point for networks and streaming services around the world.”