‘Deal or No Deal’ Returns to Spain With Original Host Jesus Vazquez (EXCLUSIVE)

“Deal or No Deal” is returning to Spain after a 12-year hiatus with original host Jesús Vázquez, Variety can confirm.

The long-running gameshow, known locally as “¡Allá tú!,” is set to air on local network Telecinco, produced by Banijay Iberia label Gestmusic.

Vázquez originally presented the show from 2004-2008.

The re-commission follows the news that “Deal or No Deal” is also returning to the U.K. later this year on ITV and ITVX, produced by Banijay U.K.’s Remarkable Entertainment.

“Deal or No Deal” has become one of Banijay’s best-known formats since launching in 2002 in the Netherlands, having been commissioned in over 80 territories with 350 productions under its belt

“We are thrilled to be bringing back this iconic format with the opening theme tune still resonating with so many in Spain,” said Tinet Rubira, Gestmusic MD. “We are adding new twists to the beloved series, but of course, audiences can still expect to feel closely connected to the contestants and our charismatic host.”

Lucas Green, chief content officer at Banijay added: “Game shows continue to attract large audiences and at Banijay we’re proud to own and create strong titles which deliver the excitement and jeopardy that keeps audiences hooked. ‘Deal or No Deal’ is in rude health, with extremely successful long-running series in territories like the Netherlands and big, bold returns in markets including the U.K. and Spain.”