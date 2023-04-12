Spy Drama ‘Davos,’ With ‘Sisi’ Star Dominique Devenport, David Kross, Launches at MipTV (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading European distributor Global Screen, part of the Telepool group, will launch premium quality spy drama “Davos” at MipTV. The six-part series is inspired by real events that occurred in the early days of the secret services in Europe.

Available to buyers for the first time at MipTV, “Davos” boasts a stellar cast headed by Dominique Devenport (“Sisi”), David Kross (“The Reader”), Jeanette Hain (“Never Look Away”), Max Herbrechter (“Rauhnächte”), Sunnyi Melles (“Triangle of Sadness”) and Stipe Erceg (“Vienna Blood”).

World War I is ravaging Europe. By contrast, Davos, the aristocratic spa town in the Swiss Alps, seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes, neutral Switzerland takes center stage in a relentless battle between the secret agents of the world powers. Young nurse Johanna Gabathuler unexpectedly gets caught between the fronts: to win back her illegitimate child, she starts to work as a spy for the German secret service – and suddenly becomes the tipping point in a risky plan that decides over war and peace.

Created in German and Swiss-German with English subtitles and dubbed in French and Italian, Davos is produced by Contrast Film, Letterbox Filmproduktion, Amalia Film, SRF and ARD Degeto.

“Davos”

Alice Buquoy, senior VP international sales and acquisitions, Global Screen, comments: “We are extremely pleased to launch pre-sales of this major, big budget production ‘Davos’ at MipTV. It is a cinematically stunning, sumptuous and thrilling series set in an incredible location in Switzerland, with a narrative that deals with many difficult issues that Europe and other parts of the world are facing even today.”

According to Letterbox producers Michael Lehmann and Lisa Arndt: “ ‘Davos’ certainly addresses modern day themes. The universal relevance of the material, the shocking topicality of events and the unique setting in the snow-covered Alps of the world-renowned mountain resort make the series a most extraordinary pan-European flagship project, both from a production and a content perspective.”

Contrast Film producers, Ivan Madeo and Stefan Eichenberger, add: “Set in neutral Switzerland, where in the shadows, the movers and shakers from across Europe were manipulating policies and events to benefit their own ends, ‘Davos’ delivers a new and unique insight into the First World War, and the role of Switzerland in it. It was always our goal to produce the first Swiss series that was from the very outset conceived for an international audience.”

The series will be available at the end of Q4 2023.

