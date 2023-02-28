David Beckham Fronts New Apple TV+ Series ‘Real Madrid: Until The End’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple TV+ have set a new soccer documentary, “Real Madrid: Until The End,” which is introduced by David Beckham.

The three-part series, about iconic soccer team Real Madrid, goes behind the scenes to explore their incredible 2021-22 season. “Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and skeptics on their way to one of the most memorable finishes in football history, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title,” reads the logline.

“The path to a 14th title has never been steeper,” Beckham says in the trailer. “Many doubted it but not this coach, not these players and definitely not these fans. This is no ordinary club. This is Real Madrid.” Beckham himself played for the club between 2003 and 2007.

David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez, Jorge Cabrera and Real Madrid C.F. produce the series, which is scheduled to drop globally on March 10 on Apple TV+.

“Real Madrid: Until The End” is the latest soccer-themed project set by the streamer, joining fare including scripted series “Ted Lasso” (about an NFL coach who relocates to the U.K. to lead an ailing soccer team) and “Super League: The War for Football,” a documentary about the failed bid to create a new soccer super league.

Other nonfiction sports content includes World Surf League docuseries “Make or Break,” four-part documentary “They Call Me Magic” (about NBA legend Magic Johnson) and “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” about basketball sensation Makur Maker. On the horizon is also a documentary about Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Check out the trailer for “Real Madrid: Until The End” below: