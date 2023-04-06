Prime Video Buys Controversial BBC Natural History Series ‘Wild Isles’

Prime Video has bought the rights to BBC natural history series “Wild Isles,” narrated by David Attenborough in what many believe could be the 95-year-old’s final presenting gig.

The streamer secured the deal with distributor Banijay Rights. All episodes will land on Prime Video outside the U.K. on April 21. (The Silverback Films-produced show has been airing on the BBC and is available on the broadcaster’s streaming service, iPlayer.) The Prime Video premiere, which will reach more than 240 countries and territories, is timed to Earth Day on April 22.

The five-part natural history series centers on the diverse animal inhabitants of the British Isles, revealing behaviors never before seen on screen. The show features aerial photography, motion controlled time-lapse photography, low-light cameras and macro photography. It was captured over three years in 4K resolution.

“Wild Isles” courted controversy earlier this year when The Guardian reported that the BBC cut a sixth episode of the show from its planned broadcast due to a strong conservation message that could potentially upset right-wing politicians and media. The BBC denied the report, saying the show was always meant to be five episodes, and that it had separately acquired a film about conservation from the same producers for iPlayer.

“In my long lifetime, I have traveled to almost every corner of our planet,” said Attenborough. “I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery, there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

The series is produced by All3Media’s Silverback Films, with Alastair Fothergill (“Blue Planet,” “Planet Earth”) serving as executive producer. It is co-produced by The Open University, The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and World Wildlife Fund.

Banijay Rights handles distribution for the series.