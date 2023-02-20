Channel 5 News Anchor Dan Walker to Miss Broadcast Following Bike Crash

Channel 5 news anchor Dan Walker is set to miss Monday evening’s broadcast after he was involved in a bike accident.

“Bit of an accident this morning,” he tweeted alongside photographs of himself with blood over his face in the back of an ambulance. “Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene.”

Walker is the lead anchor on Channel 5’s flagship 5pm news bulletin, “5 News at 5.”

A representative for Channel 5, which is owned by Paramount Global, confirmed to Variety that Walker would be sitting out the Monday evening broadcast. Channel 5 News’ chief correspondent Tessa Chapman will stand in for him.

Fellow broadcasters including Motsi Mabuse, Sally Biddulph and Shelagh Fogarty were quick to reply to Walker on the social media platform with their best wishes.

“Oh goodness me get well soon, Dan!!” Fogarty tweeted while Mabuse wrote: “Oh wow !!! Get well soon.”

“So glad you are OK Dan, what a shock. Rest up and feel better soon,” added Biddulph.

“Walker is now in hospital recovering,” his agent reportedly told The Times of London. “It is understood the accident took place when the TV presenter was cycling from his home in Sheffield to the train station, where he was going to the Channel 5 studios in London.”

Walker was previously an anchor for BBC Breakfast before lured over to Channel 5 last summer with a reported salary of £1.5 million ($1.8 million) a year.