CoPro Israel Market Unveils Panels, Speakers Including BBC Storyville and CBC Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

Execs from BBC Storyville and Canada’s CBC are among the speakers lined up for Israel’s CoPro market next month.

Emma Hindley, lead commissioning editor at the BBC’s documentary strand Storyville, and CBC commissioning editor Jordana Ross will be among the film and television industry leaders on stage at the conference.

Other confirmed speakers include France Télévisions commissioning editors Renaud Allilaire and Caroline Behar, POV coordinating producer Robert Y. Chang, Impact Partners exec producer Lauren Haber, Participant Media director Amanda Hillsberg Arya, Arte G.E.I.E. commissioning editor Catherine Le Goff and RAI Documentari director Fabrizio Zappi.

CoPro, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, will also host reps from major networks including BBC, Arte, NBC, and Netflix as well as production companies and distributors. They will meet with Israel’s most prominent documentary makers in a series of in-person events including pitches, rough-cut screenings, and meetings.

Meanwhile CoPro will also host the following panels:

La Ronde – French Industry Spotlight

A panel discussion with leaders from the French film and television industry featuring France TV’s Renuad Allilaire and Caroline Behar, Arte France’s Alexandre Marionneau, Arte G.E.I.E’s Catherine Le Goff, TF1 Historie’s Elisabeth Hagstedt, CNC’s Victoria Dominé, Federation Studios’ Myriam Weil and StudioFact Media Group’s Julie Tolza.

Let’s Talk Politics!

A group of global professionals who will explore the significance of political documentaries and their real-world impact. Panelists include BBC Storyville’s Emma Hindley, Media Participants’ Amanda Hilsberg Arya and filmmaker Dror Moreh.

CoPro is set to take place June 5-8 in Tel Aviv.

Pictured above l-r: Emma Hindley, Jordana Ross