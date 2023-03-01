Prime Video Delays ‘Citadel’ Trailer Drop Following Greece Train Crash

Prime Video has delayed the trailer drop for its global spy series “Citadel” following a train crash in Greece.

Specific details for the show are still limited, but a first look from last month featured stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden poised for a fight in what looks like a luxury train. The trailer, which was expected to launch on Wednesday, is believed to feature a train accident.

Understandably, Prime Video will be cautious in going out with the trailer given a devastating train crash in Greece on Tuesday night has so far killed at least 36 people, according to the BBC.

The passenger train was carrying 350 people when it collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa in northern Greece.

A statement from Prime Video issued Wednesday morning reads: “Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday’s devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for ‘Citadel.’”

The streamer has said it will share a new trailer launch date in the coming days.

Prime Video is betting big on “Citadel,” and positioning it as a global TV event. The streamer is launching a “mothership” show along with two local-language satellite series set in India and Italy. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the show also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and a host of international stars such as Varun Dhawan and Matilda De Angelis. “Citadel” premieres on April 28.

Here’s an official synopsis below:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.