Netflix Unveils Annecy Slate Including ‘Chicken Run 2,’ ‘Nimona’

Netflix has unveiled its slate for Annecy International Animation Film Festival with highlights including “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” and “Nimona.”

The streamer is returning to the French animation festival next month with a range of events including panels, screenings and Q&As. They include a panel titled “From Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget to Blue Eye Samurai – See What’s Next @ Netflix” and a special screening of graphic novel adaptation “Nimona” with the project’s directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane as well as creator ND Stevenson, which will be followed by a “making of” session.

Netflix’s main panel promises to give fans a sneak peek at a number of upcoming projects including:

“Leo”: a coming-of-age animated musical comedy starring Adam Sandler

“Blue Samurai”: about a master of the sword who lives a life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan

“Exploding Kittens”: a new adult animated comedy series starring Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”: A high-octane sequel to “Chick Run”

“The Monkey King”: An adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Journey to the West”

Meanwhile, playing in competition will be “Agent Elvis,” “Mech Cadets,” “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” and “The Sandman.”

The streamer will be returning to Annecy following a stellar year in animation which saw the streamer win its first Oscar for Best Animated Feature with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program for “Arcane.” Netflix also took home a number of Children and Family Emmys.