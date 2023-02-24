Casey Bloys, James Farrell, Jan Mojto Set for Series Mania’s Lille Dialogues

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content will deliver a keynote at Series Mania’s Lille Dialogues whose one-day summit looks set to take the pulse on a global content industry as content investment flattens and ask how to build a more responsible industry in the future.

Marking an early opportunity to hear from streaming platforms after both Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney have announced multi-billion dollar cuts in content investment, the Lille Dialogues also count on a keynote from James Farrell, head of local originals, Prime Video.

Further keynotes will be delivered by top execs at France’s biggest free-to-air service, TF1, as well as its energetic public broadcaster France Télévisions and Europe’s biggest pay TV operator, Sky. Jan Mojto, CEO, Beta Film, can be expected to deliver a wide-angled vision of how stories made in Europe can find a market worldwide.

“With the theme for 2023, ‘Shaping the Future with the Audiovisual Sector,’ the program will be forward-looking and resolutely optimistic. Reflecting on the upheavals that have affected our world in recent years, the day will aim to imagine a new tomorrow while inequalities continue to grow, and environmental and societal crises follow one another with increasing intensity,” commented Laurence Herszberg, Series Mania founder and general director.

She added:”The Lille Dialogues offer an opportunity to explore the possible levers for continuing to make us dream, while contributing to the construction of a more responsible, collaborative and caring society.”

Cyril Dion, a French writer-director and environmental activist, has been appointed as ambassador for the 2023 edition. Dion and Magali Payen, partners at Newtopia, will address the need for a pivot in narratives in order to address environmental challenges on a panel.

The program, as announced Friday by Series Mania:

KEYNOTES

KEYNOTE HBO – How HBO and HBO Max Are Diving Into The Future: In Conversation With Casey Bloys

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content.

KEYNOTE SKY STUDIOS – Building A Thriving Home For European Creativity

With Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO, Sky Studios

KEYNOTE FRANCE TELEVISIONS – The future and ambition of public service broadcasting, at the heart of the European creative pact: In Conversation

With Delphine Ernotte Cunci, CEO, France Télévisions

KEYNOTE TF1 – Building The Group Strategy On Editorial Ambition, New Models And Engagement: In Conversation

With Rodolphe Belmer, CEO, TF1 Group

KEYNOTE PRIME VIDEO – How hyper-local stories and programming are loved by audiences globally as well as locally: In Conversation

With James Farrell, head of local originals, Prime Video

KEYNOTE BETA GROUP – European Stories Made In Europe: In Conversation

With Jan Mojto, CEO, Beta Film

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

. Opening Session – Why We Must Win The Battle Of Narratives

. Audiovisual Companies & Sustainability: What Strategies To Amplify Our Echo?

. Which Tools To Better Take Into Account The Impact Of Our Productions?

. Stories That Change The World: How To Tell Desirable Futures?

Among the speakers confirmed on the panels:

Susan Newman-Baudais, executive director, Eurimages

Lisa Perrin, managing director international productions, ITV Studios

Marcus Ammon, managing director content, Bavaria Fiction

Ingvild Daae, CEO, Monster

David Donoghue, chairperson, Screen Ireland

Frank Doelger, executive producer, showrunner, Intaglio Films

Donna Sharpe, writer / creator

Derek Wax, managing director, Wild Mercury Productions

Dr. Tilly Collins, deputy director, Centre for Environmental Policy – Imperial College London

The Series Mania Forum will bring together key figures from the series industry for three days of sessions and panel discussions including: Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Paramount+; Cameron Dillavou, International Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount+; Ron Leshem, Executive Producer (Euphoria); Patrick McManus, Showrunner, Dr. Death season 1, Executive Producer, The Girl From Plainville; Cathy Payne, CEO, Banijay Rights; Louise Pedersen, CEO, All3Media International and more.

