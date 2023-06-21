Campanario Entertainment, Addiction House Forge Film, TV Production Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

L.A.-based Campanario Entertainment and Mexico City shingle Addiction House have forged a strategic partnership in the wake of their successful Prime Video series “How to Survive Being Single” (“Como Sobrevivir Soltero”).

The pact calls for the joint development and production of five scripted and unscripted projects in English and Spanish, starting with a TV series and a film, both fiction.

Campanario Entertainment co-founder and president Jaime Dávila and senior VP Diana Mejia-Jones will work in tandem with Addiction House co-founders/brothers Sebastian and Emiliano Zurita and their partner Ricardo Gaspar to make shows that will hopefully appeal beyond its natural markets, the U.S. and Latin America.

“Emiliano, Sebastian and Ricardo have created an amazing company in Addiction House and our work together on ‘Como Sobrevivir Soltero’ created a bidding war and has resulted in three successful seasons so far,” said Dávila.

Their first scripted projects out the gate include bank heist film “How to Rob a Bank” and a television series about magicians, “Magic.”

Created by Alex Suarez (“Mantra”), “How to Rob a Bank” centers on a talented jobless actor and his harebrained scheme to catch Hollywood’s attention by robbing a bank alongside a cast of robbers made up of unsuspecting industry hopefuls.

Comedy series “Magic,” co-created by the Zurita brothers, follows six amateur magicians who convene to form part of a star magician’s content house. However, only one of them can take over the workshop and its secrets.

“As creators, we know the importance of telling stories that matter and resonate with our core audience and beyond,” said Sebastian and Emiliano Zurita, adding: “It’s invigorating to continue our partnership with Campanario Entertainment who are strong advocates for innovative and entertaining Latino content in the U.S. and Latin America.”

Starring Sebastian as the lead, “How to Survive Being Single” was created, directed, co-written and co-produced by the Zuritas. Sony Pictures, which handled international sales, was also a co-producer. It was Prime Video’s first original Spanish-language scripted comedy series and was given an unprecedented worldwide release.

Campanario’s credits include Netflix bioseries “Selena: the Series,” drama series “Camelia La Texana” on both Telemundo and Netflix, and the hit “Red Band Society,” executive produced by Sergio Aguero along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV.

The new production alliance comes as Mexico’s increasingly crowded marketplace has seen talent, crew and equipment being snapped up by the likes of Netflix and other major players as they set up production hubs in the country.

Given the rising competition, the pressure to produce shows with an expansive global appeal grows ever more intense.