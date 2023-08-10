‘Call My Agent’ U.K. Won’t Return for Second Season (EXCLUSIVE)

“Call My Agent” U.K. — launched locally as “Ten Percent” — will not return for a second season, Variety can confirm.

The re-make of the hit French comedy, which starred Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Maggie Steed, launched on Amazon Prime Video in April 2022 to high hopes.

The original series, titled “Dix Pour Cent” (“Ten Percent”) in France, was a sleeper hit, spawning four seasons and turning its cast, including Camille Cottin and Assaad Bouab, into international stars. Cottin will next be seen in Kenneth Branagh’s “A Haunting in Venice” and Guy Nattiv’s “Golda,” while Bouab recently had roles in “Inventing Anna” and “Bad Sisters.”

The self-referential show, set in the offices of a Parisian talent agency, was also known for its many celebrity cameos including Monica Belluci, Sigourney Weaver and Juliette Binoche, who would play exaggerated versions of themselves.

The U.K. adaptation, which was a co-production between Amazon Studios, Bron and Headline Pictures, debuted with a similarly starry cast list, including cameos from Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West and David Harewood. It was crafted and written by showrunner John Morton (“W1A”).

However Variety understands that despite a positive reception, numerous set backs — including the departure of Amazon Studios Europe boss Georgia Brown a few months after the show’s launch, the great streamer reset over the past year and the collapse of Bron Studios last month — meant a second season didn’t have a chance to get off the ground.

The French version of the show originally launched in 2015, but found a new audience on Netflix during the first pandemic lockdowns of 2020. Its success spawned numerous local adaptations, including Spanish, Italian, Indonesian and Indian.

Reps for Headline Pictures and Amazon Studios declined to comment.