‘Byker Grove’ Gets Reboot From ‘Kardashians’ Producer Fulwell 73, Ant and Dec on Board

“Byker Grove,” the iconic British teen drama that launched dozens of entertainment careers – as well as unleashed a strangely catchy theme tune on the world – is back.

Seventeen years after the last episode aired on the BBC, “Byker Grove” is returning with two of its former stars – Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, collectively known as Ant and Dec – at the helm. “The Kardashians” producers Fulwell 73 will co-produce alongside McPartlin and Donnelly’s production company Mitre Studios (“Saturday Night Takeaway”).

Originally launching in 1989, “Byker Grove” was set in a Newcastle youthclub and did not shy away from hard-hitting storylines. Among the well-known faces who came up through its ranks were “The Gentleman’s” Charlie Hunnam, former MTV host Donna Air, Jill Halfpenny (“Coronation Street”) and McPartlin and Declan, who played PJ and Duncan. The duo launched a short-lived career in pop music under their characters’ names, PJ and Duncan, before a successful pivot to TV presenting.

The reboot is aimed at a cross-generational audience – including teens and young adults – who, producers hope, will be captivated by a mixture of challenging storylines and nostalgia.

While its title will be tweaked slightly – it will now be known simply as “Byker” – the show will remain true to its Northern roots by staying in the North East of England.

In keeping with its commitment to the North East, “Byker” also plans to provide training to locals hoping to get into the TV industry. As well as offering insight in front of and behind the camera, the show will host a North East-focused writers room and work placements. McPartlin and Donnelly also intend to integrate their Prince’s Trust Making it in Media course. Meanwhile Fulwell recently revealed their investment in Sunderland’s Crown Works Studios alongside Cain International, a filmmaking complex that is set to create over 8,000 jobs in the North East in the next ten years.

“We can’t wait to share ‘Byker’ with new and old fans alike, showcasing the very best of our region to the world as part of our long-term commitment to a sustainable industry in the North East,” said Pearlman.

Donnelly said: “‘Byker Grove’ will always be very special to us as the show which gave us our break, so we are beyond excited to be working together with Fulwell 73 on bringing it back. We are looking forward to bringing this fresh incarnation to a whole new generation as well as those who remember it as fondly as we do.”

McPartlin added: “We owe such a lot to ‘Byker Grove’ and the North East so we can’t wait to start working with Fulwell 73 and the team to bring this iconic series back to life. Already talking characters and storylines has us all buzzing at the possibilities ahead.”

Pictured above: McPartlin and Donnelly as PJ and Duncan in 1994

