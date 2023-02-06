Burning Wheel’s Development Slate, Including Bret Easton Ellis Project ‘American Tabloid, Acquired by APX Group (EXCLUSIVE)

APX Group has snapped up production company Burning Wheel’s development slate for a six-figure sum, Variety has confirmed.

The exact figure was not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Burning Wheel, who recently produced Danny Boyle’s biopic “Creation Stories,” will effectively be fully absorbed into APX.

Altogether, the slate includes over 20 projects, both features and episodic. Among them are “American Tabloid,” a drama series about the U.S. press co-created by best-selling authors Bret Easton Ellis, pictured above, and Irvine Welsh (“Trainspotting”), an as-yet untitled project being developed with the Bram Stoker Estate and writer director Bruce Robinson (“The Rum Diary”) and another untitled project with writer Lily Robinson.

APX intends to develop the slate alongside its U.K. subsidiary Herd International, which will include completing many of the distribution deals already in the works with U.S. networks.

“I am absolutely delighted that we have been given the opportunity to acquire and further develop this wonderful selection of productions,” said Adi Cohen, chairman of APX Group. “It’s an exciting time for APX with the approaching public merger into the New York Stock Exchange, yet we remain focused on our creative offering ensuring that APX Group will be at the forefront of entertainment.”

A spokesperson for Burning Wheel Productions said: “For us to know the slate is going into the very capable hands of APX Group makes all of the incredibly hard work in developing worthwhile and we thank the Adi Cohen and the shareholders for recognizing the potential.”

Financial modelling experts Numeritas helped complete the deal.