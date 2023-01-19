BritBox International Appoints New Business Development VP, Head of Editorial

Streamer BritBox International has made two new exec hirings, appointing Liz Spaulding to the position of VP for business development and Jennifer Moon as head of editorial and programming strategy.

Spaulding will be tasked with leading growth opportunities and partnership relations while Moon will take the lead on U.S. and Canada programming strategy, acquisition and scheduling.

Spaulding joins from STARZ while Moon comes from AMC. Both will be based in New York, where they will report to EVP and general manager for group marketing services Robert Schildhouse.

Spaulding will also report to the streamer’s global chief acquisitions and commercial officer Kerry Ball.

Both Schildhouse and Ball are also relatively new to the company, with Schildhouse joining last fall and Ball joining last summer.

BritBox International is also on the hunt for a new creative director after Diederick Santer announced he was stepping down. He will stay on to assist a handover until the end of February.

“Both Liz and Jennifer have a deep understanding of the rapidly changing streaming landscape and excellent skillsets that will help BritBox continue to evolve and be the destination that premium British content fans flock to most,” said Schildhouse. “We are looking forward to having both as part of our BritBox team.”

Spaulding said: “BritBox has been a leading streaming service in cultivating a loyal and engaged fanbase. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the team as they continue to expand and grow their platform.”

Jennifer Moon said: “With its uniquely British voice, BritBox has accomplished that rare goal of building a content portfolio that never disappoints and lives up to subscriber expectations. In leaning into their style and approach of deliberate acquisition and thoughtful curation, I’m excited to help the team at BritBox International continue to bring viewers the kinds of content they love.”