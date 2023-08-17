Former Brightstar, Altitude Executive Bradley Quirk Joins Netflix U.K. Film Team

Bradley Quirk, who has had previous stints with Brightstar and Altitude, is joining the Netflix U.K. film team, Variety has confirmed.

Quirk joins as manager, U.K. He is part of director, U.K. Mona Qureshi’s team. Anne Mensah serves as Netflix’s U.K. content vice president.

Quirk was previously with Brightstar Film and TV, the U.K. production outfit founded by producers Tanya Seghatchian (“The Crown”) and John Woodward (“Cold War”). Earlier, Quirk was with Altitude as head of development where he worked on the films “Calm With Horses,” “Rocks” and “The Girl With All the Gifts.”

In a previous stint with Pathe, he worked on “Philomena” and in a role with the BFI Film Fund, on “Welcome to the Punch” and “Broken.”

In 2019, Quirk served as executive producer on “Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.”

Quirk joins after Netflix’s director of U.K. features Fiona Lamptey exited the streamer after two and a half years in May.

Lamptey joined Netflix U.K. Oct. in 2020 from Fruit Tree Media with a brief to expand Netflix’s U.K. talent roster and scout new IP to adapt for feature-length productions. She previously spent 13 years at Channel 4 and its feature division Film4. Among the features developed during her time at the streamer are “I Came By,” starring “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville, “The Wonder,” which starred Florence Pugh and “The Strays” starring Ashley Madekwe and Bukky Bakray.

The U.K. is one of Netflix’s top production hubs outside of the U.S.

Screen International was the first to report Quirk’s appointment.