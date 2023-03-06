Boris Becker’s ‘Boom! Boom!’ Documentary Sets Apple TV+ Release Date

“Boom! Boom: The World vs. Boris Becker,” the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary that premiered in Berlin last month, has confirmed a release date.

The full two-part doc, about disgraced tennis champ Boris Becker, will drop on the streamer on April. 7.

The documentary, which was directed by Alex Gibney (“Enron”) and produced by John Battsek (“Searching for Sugar Man”), promises to explore “every aspect of the man who became a tennis sensation after winning The Wimbledon Championships at the age of just 17, going on to win 49 career titles, including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, as well as his high-profile, sometimes tumultuous personal life,” according to the logline.

Becker has long been a staple of both U.K. and German tabloids due to his love life (which included fathering a child during a brief tryst with a waitress in a restaurant) followed by his recent fall from grace after being sentence to prison in the U.K. for hiding assets and loans during his bankruptcy. He attended a press conference for the film in Berlin in February just months after being released from a U.K. prison.

“Boom! Boom!” includes three years of access to Becker, including the period of his trial. As well as interviews with the Wimbledon champ himself it features commentary from his family, friends and rivals including John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

The documentary is a co-pro between Battsek’s Ventureland and Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions in association with Lorton (“Rooney”). Battsek and Gibney produce alongside George Chignell and Erin Edeiken. Executive producers are Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Kerstin Emhoff, Andrew Ruhemann, Julian Bird, Duncan Ford and Ed Barratt.

“I’m the last person to complain about my life. I’m 55 years old and I’m very proud of the things that I’ve done. But I’ve made mistakes,” Becker said during the doc’s press conference in Berlin. “It is very difficult to win Wimbledon at age 17. You have to be a bit crazy. Borderline. Crossing the line. Doing things that nobody has done before in order to achieve something nobody has achieved before. To have that mindset and live a normal lifestyle is almost impossible. And when the going gets tough I usually get better, I’m not afraid of a tie break, I’m not afraid of a final. But in real life that is a problem sometimes.

“I’ve paid a heavy price for some of the things I did in my past. Today I’m a bit better for it. Hopefully a bit smarter. Maybe a bit more humble.”