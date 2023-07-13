Big Zuu Label Big Productions Inks Development Deal With Banijay U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Big Zuu, the BAFTA-winning chef, TV host and grime artist, has inked a development deal with Banijay U.K.

Zuu, who is also known as Zuhair Hassan, signed the deal under his production label Big Productions, which specializes in factual, comedy entertainment and music content including cooking show “Big Zuu’s Big Eats.” Zuu co-founded the label with managing director Matt Dodds and creative director Alex Gilman.

The company is planning new comedy and factual entertainment formats, scripted, documentary, and live event shows as well as a focus on new talent and new voices on both sides of the camera.

The deal will see Big Productions develop new IP with Banijay U.K. labels as well as provide access to Banijay’s £50 million development fund which is aimed at partnering with high profile talent, investing in new businesses and supercharging growth.

The Growth Fund was launched in Feb. 2023 and has since unveiled a number of talent deals including with producer Chris Sussman and Conker Pictures.

“Big Zuu is a once in a generation talent, a man who combines a ridiculously brilliant combination of comedic, culinary and musical skills with the effortless confidence of a natural born entertainer,” said Banijay U.K. CEO Patrick Holland. “Together with Alex and Matt, the vision for Big Productions to be a home for great ideas and new talent is genuinely exciting, and we, across Banijay U.K. production companies, are delighted to be partnering with such a great team.”

Big Zuu said: “Change happens from the top, and my goal with starting Big Productions has always been to develop brilliant content that shakes things up. Partnering with Banijay gives us the access, expertise, and gravitas to achieve that mission on a whole other level. I cannot wait to see what we can create together. Watch this space because we have Big Plans.”

Alex Gilman and Matt Dodds added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Banijay. Since meeting Patrick and the team, we have been blown away by their enthusiasm and support for our creative ambitions. This feels like an important step for our company’s development, and we are very excited to get started.”

The deal was brokered by Holland and Dodds.