Big Media Inks Three Year-Output Deal With RTL Germany’s NTV (EXCLUSIVE)

Factual production and distribution company Big Media has inked a three-year, multi-series output deal with RTL Germany’s free-to-air channel NTV.

The first series under the deal will be a five-part series titled “Deadliest Weapons Declassified,” which explores the most destructive weapons ever developed by mankind and features interviews from spies, special operators, military contractors, and weapons manufacturers. The series also includes CGI, archival footage and dramatic re-enactments. It is set to air on NTV in spring 2024.

The deal follows the broadcast of Big Media’s “Destruction Decoded” – a science-base series about some of the world’s most terrifying natural disasters – on NTV last month, which delivered high ratings. The company is now negotiating with other European broadcasters for similar output deals.

“NTV has enjoyed a long relationship with Big Media whereby we have been able to license exclusive series for our region that are not only performing extremely well with our viewers, but are an excellent value,” said Christian Hensgens, channel manager at NTV. “Their latest series – ‘Destruction Decoded’ – premiered last month to excellent ratings. We feel confident that we will have some incredible new series that will give us a competitive edge in this market.”

Big Media’s Martin Kaše said: “We’re bringing back a production financing model that allows local broadcasters to reap the benefits of having exclusive, high-quality content in their markets while not having to pay premium prices. Many of the shows we will deliver involve other co-pro partners, which allows us to keep costs down while offering exclusive rights in local markets. The partnership with NTV is a great example of how a regional broadcaster can lock in a steady supply of high-performing content over an extended period while keeping within their budgets, which is especially appealing during uncertain economic times.”