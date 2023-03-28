Big Media Signs on as Exclusive Global Distribution Partner for RCTV International for Telenovelas and Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE) 

New York-based conglomerate Big Media has signed with RCTV International Corp. to become the exclusive distribution partner to parent company RCTV’s catalog for FAST and AVOD platforms worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Big Media will distribute over 7,000 hours of telenovelas to streaming platforms around the world. It will also serve as the exclusive distributor of RCTV’s catalogue for all forms of broadcast in Europe and Asia.

“Our partnership with RCTV International is one of the most significant in our company’s 14-year history. RCTV’s catalog of telenovelas is unparalleled, both in terms of quality and quantity,” said Juan Fernández, Big Media’s head of Latin America and Spanish-speaking U.S. distribution.

“We are honored to represent this enormous content library around the world. In addition, the company has thousands of hours of classic Latin American movies and entertainment programming which Big Media will make available for license throughout Europe and Asia.”

The titles in question will include the likes of “Ciclo de Oro de Rómulo Gallegos,” a series of short stories based on the most successful stories of the writer featuring the stars of the moment, added Fernández, “La hora menguada,” “La Ciudad Muerta,” “Sol de Antaño,” “La rebelión” or “Los inmigrantes.”

But telenovelas will still take the front seat, with RCTV recognized among its most prolific producers thanks to “Leonela,” “Cristal” or “La Dama de Rosa,” but also more contemporary hits: “Mi Gorda Bella,” “Mis Tres Hermanas,” “La Mujer de Judas,” “Angelica Pecado” and “Juana La Virgen.”

“The quality of the audiovisual content and brands behind them matter more than ever and so too is the quality of distribution and services. Therefore, this partnership with Big Media is a big step in the industry and will have a deep impact in the years to come,” added Oswaldo Quintana, CEO of RCTV International Corp.

As the exclusive representatives for RCTV’s telenovelas and entertainment programming, Big Media will license the content to broadcast, cable and OTT-delivered channels, and it will also explore opportunities for branded FAST channels.

Corazon traicionado

“Telenovelas have a faithful audience base and new generations are still interested in melodrama. To the surprise of new platforms, telenovelas generate enormous loyalty with the audience that passionately follows multiple episodes,” he observes, underlining the strong “emotional relationship and connection” between the viewers and the people they see on screen.

“New generations, like those that preceded them, remain attached to the characters. They form the base of telenovelas. Once they capture viewers’ interest, they want to continue watching, following their troubles and adventures.”

The new deal will encourage the company to produce even more shows, he says.

“Telenovelas will change in the future. We should elevate the quality of production, [discover] new artists, explore social themes and deliver them in a contemporary form. The sociological, psychological and emotional identification that comes with this genre guarantees the audience’s enchantment.”

“International audiences have always responded well to these types of melodramatic love stories,” summed up Fernández, as the teams brace for expansion.

“They are aspirational, adventurous, feature multiple obstacles and yet they end happily. I started in the distribution business selling RCTVs’ telenovelas to linear players, globally, and clients acquired them very enthusiastically.”

“Today, years later, I feel the same level of energy. With important platforms looking for these titles as most of them became classics and their protagonists became big stars.”